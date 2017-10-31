Nigeria moves up 24 points on World Bank Ease of Doing Business

NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA The World Bank on Tuesday said that Nigeria now ranked 145th position out of 190 countries in the Ease of Doing Business index for 2018 The World Bank stated this in its just released Ease of Doing Business report titled, “Doing Business 2018: Reforming to create jobs”. The report indicated that Nigeria had moved up by 24 points from 169th position on the 2017 ranking and also 170th position on the 2016 ranking to 145 in the World Bank’s 2018 report.

