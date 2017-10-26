Nigeria: NFF Dumps Tammy Abraham – AllAfrica.com
The Whistler
Nigeria: NFF Dumps Tammy Abraham
AllAfrica.com
The Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) won't be holding fresh talks with England U-21 striker Tammy Abraham despite the forward confirming that talks are ongoing for him to switch allegiance to Nigeria. Abraham whose father is a close friend to the …
Sports Minister Kicks Against NFF Bill
