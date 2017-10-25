Nigeria ranked among world’s least powerful passport [SEE FULL LIST]

Nigeria has been named one of the least powerful passports in the world, a new ranking by Canada-based global consultancy firm, Arton Capital showed on Wednesday. According to the ranking known as ‘The Passport Index,’ Nigerians can travel to only 44 countries either without a visa at all or can have one issued on arrival. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

