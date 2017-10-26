Nigeria sells five and 10-year bond at flat rate of 15 pct -DMO – Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria sells five and 10-year bond at flat rate of 15 pct -DMO
Reuters Africa
LAGOS, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Nigeria has sold a five and 10-year debt at a flat rate of 15 percent at an auction on Wednesday to curtail borrowing costs as inflation declines, traders said on Thursday. The Debt Management Office (DMO) raised a total of …
