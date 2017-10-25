Nigeria set to host West Africa Swimming Competition

The National Stadium Swimming Pool, Surulere, Lagos is set to host the West Africa Junior Swimming Championships. The Nigeria Aquatics Federation has secured the pool to host the 2nd Africa CANA Zone 2 (West and Central Africa) Junior Swimming Championships from October 27 to October 29. The pool which hosted 1973 All Africa Games will …

The post Nigeria set to host West Africa Swimming Competition appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

