Nigeria set to host West Africa Swimming Competition

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

The National Stadium Swimming Pool, Surulere, Lagos is set to host the West Africa Junior Swimming Championships. The Nigeria Aquatics Federation has secured the pool to host the 2nd Africa CANA Zone 2 (West and Central Africa) Junior Swimming Championships from October 27 to October 29. The pool which hosted 1973 All Africa Games will …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

