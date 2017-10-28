Nigeria to generate 20,000mw of electricity by 2021 – Minister
The Minister of State for Power, Mustapha Shehuri said that its plan to generate 20, 000 megawatts of electricity over the next four years was on course. He gave the assurance yesterday in Funtua, Katsina State when he inaugurated a 132/33 KV transformer that would boost power supply to local governments in Katsina South by […]
Nigeria to generate 20,000mw of electricity by 2021 – Minister
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!