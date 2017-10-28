Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria to generate 20,000mw of electricity by 2021 – Minister

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

The Minister of State for Power, Mustapha Shehuri said that its plan to generate 20, 000 megawatts of electricity over the next four years was on course. He gave the assurance yesterday in Funtua, Katsina State when he inaugurated a 132/33 KV transformer that would boost power supply to local governments in Katsina South by […]

