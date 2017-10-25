Nigeria to strengthen borders to stop influx of illicit weapons
Nigeria is committed to strengthening its borders against the influx of illicit weapons into the country, particularly, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs). Mr Kingsley Weinoh, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the ‘Thematic Debate of the UN Committee on Conventional Weapons’ in New York. The Nigerian envoy regretted that over the years, people had died needlessly from conventional arms and ammunition produced primarily for the defence and security needs of nation States and other lawful uses.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!