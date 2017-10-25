Nigeria to strengthen borders to stop influx of illicit weapons

Nigeria is committed to strengthening its borders against the influx of illicit weapons into the country, particularly, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs). Mr Kingsley Weinoh, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the ‘Thematic Debate of the UN Committee on Conventional Weapons’ in New York. The Nigerian envoy regretted that over the years, people had died needlessly from conventional arms and ammunition produced primarily for the defence and security needs of nation States and other lawful uses.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

