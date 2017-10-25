Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria to strengthen borders to stop influx of illicit weapons

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Nigeria is committed to strengthening its borders against the influx of illicit weapons into the country, particularly, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs). Mr Kingsley Weinoh, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the ‘Thematic Debate of the UN Committee on Conventional Weapons’ in New York. The Nigerian envoy regretted that over the years, people had died needlessly from conventional arms and ammunition produced primarily for the defence and security needs of nation States and other lawful uses.

