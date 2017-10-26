Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria wants to Put a Man on the Moon

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lot of us have never heard of the Nigerian National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Nigeria’s space program. In an interview with CNN, the director general of NASRDA, S. O. Mohammed, discusses his plans, and why the space program is important. “We have always said… the Nigerian space program is not going to be an […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

