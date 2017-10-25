Boko Haram strapped suicide bombs to them. Somehow these teenage girls survived. – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Boko Haram strapped suicide bombs to them. Somehow these teenage girls survived.
New York Times
“They said to me, 'Are you going to sleep with us, or do you want to go on mission?'” Aisha M., 15. “I didn't want a situation where I'm the reason anyone dies.” Fatima M., 16. “I really didn't expect to survive. I thought I had only minutes to live …
