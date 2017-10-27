Nigeria/Algeria: Victor Moses Out of Eagles’ Algeria, Argentina Games – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria/Algeria: Victor Moses Out of Eagles' Algeria, Argentina Games
AllAfrica.com
Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses is not likely to be available for Nigeria's last World Cup 2018 qualifier against the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the Grade-A friendly against the La Albeceleste of Argentina next month. Both matches are scheduled for …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!