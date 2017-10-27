Nigerian actress Yetunde Aderibigbe reportedly beaten by thugs in Alimosho (video) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nigerian actress Yetunde Aderibigbe reportedly beaten by thugs in Alimosho (video)
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actress Yetunde Aderibigbe was reported to have been beaten by some thugs in Alimosho area of Lagos for allegedly bashing someone's car. According to Adebirigbe's post on Instagram, she disclosed that she mistakenly bashed the car of an …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!