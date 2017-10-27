Nigerian actress Yetunde Aderibigbe reportedly beaten by thugs in Alimosho (video)

NAIJ.COM

Nollywood actress Yetunde Aderibigbe was reported to have been beaten by some thugs in Alimosho area of Lagos for allegedly bashing someone's car. According to Adebirigbe's post on Instagram, she disclosed that she mistakenly bashed the car of an …



and more »