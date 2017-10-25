Nigerian Air force reportedly kills wife of Boko Haram leader who has been representing her husband in terrorist meetings

By Agency Report

Human Intelligence indicates that the wife of the leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on DURWAWA settlement on the outskirts of URGA, near KONDUGA.

According to Olatokumbo Adesanya, Air Commodore and the Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on 19 October 2017.

Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the BHT structures within the settlement and neutralized most of the BHTs with a few of them fleeing the location. Efforts are ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other BHTs.

