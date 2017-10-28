Nigerian Army gives update on South-West operation
The Nigerian Army on Saturday said no fewer than 399 suspects have been arrested for various offences in the Exercise Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos and Ogun States. The 35 Artillery Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Bassey Adonkie, disclosed this while giving an appraisal of the exercise during the closing ceremony of the Crocodile Smile 2 at […]
Nigerian Army gives update on South-West operation
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!