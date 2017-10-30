Nigerian basketballer killed in US

Former Nigeria international Daniel Daudu was killed in a crash in Indianapolis in the United States on Friday, Indianapolis Star confirms. Reports said the ex-University of Indianapolis player died when a large part broke off the rear of a northbound semitractor-trailer and struck Daudu, who represented Nigeria at the 2007 World U20 Basketball Championships in Serbia. According […]

