Nigerian beauty queen sues WEMA Bank – Daily Trust
|
Nigerian beauty queen sues WEMA Bank
Daily Trust
A Nigerian Model, Miss Nneoma Anosike has dragged Wema Bank plc before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over alleged infringement on intellectual property. The 21 year old plaintiff who is a 2014 brand Ambassador of Pepsi Cola Nigeria, sued through …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!