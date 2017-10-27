Nigerian Breweries declares N7.9b interim dividend – Ripples Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Breweries declares N7.9b interim dividend

Nigerian Breweries declares N7.9b interim dividend
The board of directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has recommended distribution of N7.9 billion as interim dividend to the shareholders of the company. Shareholders will receive a dividend per share of N1. The interim dividend was part of the highlights
