Nigerian Breweries grows nine-month profit by 24% – The Punch

Nigerian Breweries Plc has reported about 24 per cent appreciation in its profit before tax for the nine-month ended September 30, 2017. The brewer's PBT rose from N27.8bn to N34.4bn while profit after tax also improved to close at N23.9bn from the …
