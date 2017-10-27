Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian buys South African man G-Wagon to apologise for impregnating his wife, and he accepts

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

After he learnt that his girlfriend was pregnant for him, a Nigerian man identified as John reportedly bought his South African girlfriend’s husband a G-Wagon to apologize. It was gathered that after the man received the car, he forgave John for sleeping with his wife. Daily Live, a South-African news website reported that after giving the […]

The post Nigerian buys South African man G-Wagon to apologise for impregnating his wife, and he accepts appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

