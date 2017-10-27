Nigerian buys South African man G-Wagon to apologise for impregnating his wife, and he accepts

After he learnt that his girlfriend was pregnant for him, a Nigerian man identified as John reportedly bought his South African girlfriend’s husband a G-Wagon to apologize. It was gathered that after the man received the car, he forgave John for sleeping with his wife. Daily Live, a South-African news website reported that after giving the […]

The post Nigerian buys South African man G-Wagon to apologise for impregnating his wife, and he accepts appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

