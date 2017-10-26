Nigerian celebrities attack Timi Dakolo over his divorce comment

Timi Dakolo has come under attack by some Nigerian celebrities over his comment on divorce. Timi had earlier stated that marriage was meant for adults who understand the the depth and import of the marital clause which reads: ‘for better for worse’, stressing that it was not for the ‘shallow and impatient generation.’ Estranged wife […]

Nigerian celebrities attack Timi Dakolo over his divorce comment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

