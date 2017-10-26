Nigerian Comedian, Ebiye Victor Is Engaged, Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos & Video)

The comedian, took to his social media page to reveal that he popped.. He then shared photos on his Instagram page from his proposal to Agnes Ejeme who was the

The post Nigerian Comedian, Ebiye Victor Is Engaged, Proposes To Agnes Ejeme, Vixen In Orente Video (Photos & Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

