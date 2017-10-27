Nigerian companies well positioned to take advantage of business process services – Raji – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian companies well positioned to take advantage of business process services – Raji
Vanguard
Accenture FMCG, Operations in Nigeria, Ololade Raji, has said that there's a golden opportunity for Nigerian companies – one that turns their delay in investing in outsourcing and shared services into a unique strength. He said by plugging directly …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!