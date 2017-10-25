Nigerian Federal Government Ordered Us To Take Over Arik Air To Prevent Collapse – AMCON – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
Nigerian Federal Government Ordered Us To Take Over Arik Air To Prevent Collapse – AMCON
SaharaReporters.com
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has revealed that the Federal Government ordered it to take over the troubled Nigerian carrier Arik Air to save it from total collapse. by Sahara Reporters, New York Oct 25, 2017. The Asset …
Nigerians commend AMCON on intervention in Arik, Aero
