Nigerian Footballer Obafemi Martins Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today (Photo)
Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins (born 28 October 1984) is a Nigerian footballer who plays as a forward for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. He is known for his speed on the ball. After
The post Nigerian Footballer Obafemi Martins Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!