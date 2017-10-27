Nigerian, friend of Balotelli killed in UK – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian, friend of Balotelli killed in UK
Vanguard
A Nigerian an friend of footballer Mario Balotelli has died after being found knifed through the heart in his luxury London flat. Balotelli and Mayowa. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Businessman Mayowa Ogunbayo was discovered inside his …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!