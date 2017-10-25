Nigerian govt orders NAFDAC to reduce registration period

Nigerian government on Tuesday ordered the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reduce products’ registration period. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, gave the directive in Abuja at the NAFDAC stakeholders’ consultative forum on the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Osinbajo represented by his Special Adviser on Micro, Small and Medium […]

Nigerian govt orders NAFDAC to reduce registration period

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

