Nigerian govt orders NAFDAC to reduce registration period

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government on Tuesday ordered the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reduce products’ registration period. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, gave the directive in Abuja at the NAFDAC stakeholders’ consultative forum on the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Osinbajo represented by his Special Adviser on Micro, Small and Medium […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

