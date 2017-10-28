Nigerian man gets slammed after he shared a guide on ‘how to r*pe’ on social media

A Nigerian man who allegedly gave advice on how to r*pe on Facebook has just been called out by a lady named Gift Chinonyerem. Gift took to her Facebook page to share a screenshot of a r*pe advise a man gave on the platform. According to the man named Enyeobi Donatus who gave the advice …

The post Nigerian man gets slammed after he shared a guide on ‘how to r*pe’ on social media appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

