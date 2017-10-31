Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Pastors hacked my Instagram account – Freeze

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

OAP Daddy Freeze has claimed that Nigerian pastors hacked his Instagram account. His account was hacked hours after he reacted to a viral video where church members of the House on the Rock were seen walking out of the service during a sermon by Pastor Paul Adefarasin. Freeze, via his Twitter page, insists the development […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

