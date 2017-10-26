Nigerian political parties lament stoppage of subvention

Some politicians on Thursday called on the Federal Government to re-introduce subvention to political parties to enable them to function optimally and make the desired impacts. However, some other politicians describe the subvention as a stimulant for formation of purposeless parties, saying that Nigeria had outgrown it. The politicians spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

