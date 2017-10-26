Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian political parties lament stoppage of subvention

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Some politicians on Thursday called on the Federal Government to re-introduce subvention to political parties to enable them to function optimally and make the desired impacts. However, some other politicians describe the subvention as a stimulant for formation of purposeless parties, saying that Nigeria had outgrown it. The politicians spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

