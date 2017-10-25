Nigerian Prisoners will vote in 2019 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has announced that it is making plans with the Nigeria Prisons Service to ensure that prisoners are allowed to vote in the 2019 general elections. The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a dialogue session with the Nigeria Civil Society …

The post Nigerian Prisoners will vote in 2019 elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

