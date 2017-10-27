Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Rap Veterans Need To Do Better – MCskill ThaPreacha on Channels TV

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Rapper “MCskill ThaPreacha” recently dropped by on the Entertainment News segment of 11th time award winning TV station “Channels TV” for an exclusive spotlight interview with correspondent “Mayowa Ogundele” where he highlighted some of the problems in the Nigerian Hip Hop community, ways to move forward and also talked his new video “Man in […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.