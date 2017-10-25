Nigerian Senate probes Etisalat over $1.2bn loan
The Senate on Tuesday mandated four of its standing committees to investigate the management and utilization of the $1.2billion loan facility obtained from 13 Nigerian banks by the Etisalat Nigeria, now 9moblie. This was followed by a motion by Senator Solomon Olamilekan (APC Lagos) on the urgent need for the senate to wade into the […]
Nigerian Senate probes Etisalat over $1.2bn loan
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!