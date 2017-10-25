Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Senate uncovers N2tr unremitted funds from MDAs

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

The Nigerian Senate has exposed the failure of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to remit about 2 trillion naira into federal government coffers. This revelation was made Wednesday, by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts led by Senator Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South). Briefing National Assembly Reporters after Wednesday’s plenary session, Senator Urhoghide said, information from […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

