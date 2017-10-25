Nigerian Slay Queen Goes To The Farm (Photos)

A Nigerian slay queen stopped slaying for a moment and headed to the farm to harvest what she sowed.. In Her Words.. When I’m not slaying , I go to

The post Nigerian Slay Queen Goes To The Farm (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

