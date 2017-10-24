Nigerian workers won’t settle for any amount less than N50, 000 as minimum wage – NLC

Kwara State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Abdulyekeen Agunbiade, has called on the Federal Government to review the minimum wage in the country, saying Nigerian workers will not settle for anything less that N50,000 as minimum wage.

The NLC chairman made the call in Ilorin on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen on the state of the nation.

He added that according to Labour law, workers’ salaries should be reviewed every ten years.

The labour leader explained that Nigerian workers would not settle for any amount less than N50, 000 as minimum wage.

He declared that labour has not abandoned the call for upward review of the minimum wage for workers in the country.

The NLC boss said that it was disheartening that Nigeria workers earn the lowest minimum wage among it contemporaries in the world.

He said that the Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, was not in control of the ministry because the spate of trade disputes across the country couldn’t have been that viral if he had been in charge.

The NLC chief added a number of strike actions embarked upon by various trade unions were suspended out of sheer patriotism on the part of the labour leaders.

Agunbiade stressed the need for Dr Ngige to consider his pronouncement as the Labour Minister, which according to him showed clearly that he could handle national trade disputes.

Agunbiade said NLC was in full support of the call for autonomy of local governments in the country as well as true federalism of the country.

According to him, for the local governments to be truly autonomous, it must take full control of its fund and appoint its personnel.

The post Nigerian workers won’t settle for any amount less than N50, 000 as minimum wage – NLC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

