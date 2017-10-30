Nigerians Blast Ex England & Newcastle Player, Joey Barton For Calling Wizkid’s Ojuelegba Song ‘Crap’
First of all, when is he going back to prison? Because he is the worst player I have ever seen and the most troubled player as far as football is concerned. Nigerians has stormed the Twitter page of former England footballer, Joey Barton to attack him for making a controversial statement on Wizkid’s song ‘Ojuelegba’.
Why is it that controversy follows this guy left right and center? Nigerians on Twitter taught ex-England footballer, Joey Barton a bitter lesson he won’t forget easily after he made a disparaging comment on Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba song’ which Anthony Joshua played while entering the ring in Saturday’s fight where he defeated Carlos Takam to retain his world heavyweight titles.
Barton tweeted:
“Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics on.”
Nigerians took exception to his comments and they attacked him for calling a song he didn’t relate with crap. See reactions below…
