Nigerians Drag British Footballer Who Called ‘Ojuelegba’ Crap After It Was Used By Anthony Joshua As His Ring Walk Music

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua used Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as his ring walk music during fight with Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam on Saturday night. For his fight against Carlos Takam on Saturday, October 28, the 28-year-old walked out to the ring to Wizkid’s hit record ‘Ojuelegba’. The Olympic medalist was well cheered when his name was …

The post Nigerians Drag British Footballer Who Called ‘Ojuelegba’ Crap After It Was Used By Anthony Joshua As His Ring Walk Music appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

