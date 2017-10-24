Nigerians tackle Buhari, ask how did Abdulrasheed Maina got reinstated …

As President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, angrily ordered the immediate dismissal from the civil service of the federation, of Abdulrasheed Maina, the erstwhile boss of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms many Nigerinas have continued to blame the President Buhari asking how did Maina who allegedly stole N100b from pension fund got reinstated in to Civil service?

Others even say ‘Corruption has become a cat with nine lives.It used to be hosted under the shade of an umbrella now it’s swept under the carpet.’

‘Blame not those who reinstated Abdulrasheed Maina but @MBuhari. They understand @NGRPresident body language of fighting corruption better.’

The post Nigerians tackle Buhari, ask how did Abdulrasheed Maina got reinstated … appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

