Nigerians tired of Buhari’s ‘jagbajantis’ government – Charly Boy [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerians tired of Buhari's 'jagbajantis' government – Charly Boy [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Popular Nigerian musician and activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has said Nigerians are tired of President Muhammadu Buhari's seeming non-chalance to their demand for the prosecution of alleged corrupt members of his government.
JUST IN: Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Rock
Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso Rock •Says Presidency cabal a myth
Breaking: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, Tinubu in closed-door meeting
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!