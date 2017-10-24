Nigerians will ridicule us if we fail to find answers about Maina- Rep









A member of the House of Representatives Daniel Reneiju on Tuesday said if the House fails to get to the root of the issue, then the House stands ridiculed in the eyes of the international community and Nigerians on the promotion Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Presidential Task Force in 2010.

Speaking in favour of a motion which seeks to investigate the disappearance, re-appearance and subsequent reinstatement and promotion of Maina, which was sponsored by Adams Jagaba (APC-Kaduna), noted that Maina turned down the invitation of the Committee set up to probe the allegation bothering on over N100 billion pension fraud leveled against him under the last adminstration.

Jagaba who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Interior, emphasized the need to unravel the circumstances surrounding his reinstatement with the view to bring all the parties involved to book.

To this end, the House called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to “immediately arrest Abdulrasheed Maina for subsequent prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to others who might have corrupt tendencies.”

According to him, EFCC through its spokesman, Wilson Uwurajen declared him wanted in 2015. The House is also aware that the National Assembly invited Maina to appear before its committee but he turned down the invitations on several occasions.

“The House recall that he fled this country to the United Arab Emirte since 2013 to avoid arrest and prosecution. The House also recall that he was formally sacked from his position as an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Interior in 2013 by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“The House us concerned that Maina came back from self-exile to his former Ministry (Interior) and given double promotion from Assistant Director to Acting Director,” Jagaba observed.

Other lawmakers who spoke Ado Doguwa, Chief Whip; Daniel Reineiju (PDP-Delta); Garuba Chile (APC-Taraba); Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu); Chidoka Obina; Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta), among others.

In his contribution, Chidoka, chairman, House Committee on Environment stated that the investigation should show that no one is too big or above the law.

On his part, Ossai, chairman, House Committee on Ethics and Privileges who noted that every Nigeria should be accountable irrespective of status or office.

While opposing the call to commend President Buhari for ordering immediate sack of Maina from federal civil service, noted that the proposed investigation will dermine whether or not who should be commended or reprimanded and prosecuted.

Similarly, Okechukwu, chairman House Committee on Works who frowned at the rot in the federal civil service, urged the House to ensure that anyone found culpable in Maina’s reinstatement face the wrath of the law.

Garuba Tarhil, noted that despite President’s directive, the Parliament has statutory responsibility to oversight through investigation in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

While ruling, Speaker Yakubu Dogara assured that the Ad-hoc committee will be set up to investigate the motion.

The post Nigerians will ridicule us if we fail to find answers about Maina- Rep appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

