Nigeria’s education sector dead -Buhari’s minister
Minister of State for Niger Delta Affiars, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has decried the decaying state of education in the country. He affirmed even that the nation’s education was already dead. The minister spoke, in Akure, on Thursday, at an Education Summit organised by the Ondo State government. According to Daramola for the nation’s education to […]
