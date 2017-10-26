Nigeria’s Future Secured, Dogara Assures

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed hope that Nigeria’s future is secured as a result of the commitment of the people to God.

Delivering a sermon titled, “The place of God in nation building”, at the pre-event prayer session for the National Prayer Breakfast organized by Christian Legislators’ Fellowship at the National Assembly yesterday, Hon. Dogara, noted that all hope is not lost for the country.

“As in the case of Abraham’s encounter with God over the fate of the city of Sodom and Gomorrah, God will intervene to save this country. What gives me hope is that we have so many people who are committed to God that the future of Nigeria is secured. We have a very bright future, we have great army of leaders in this country”, he said.

Reading from the book of Isaiah 60:12, he urged all Nigerians, leaders and followers alike to return to God because as it is written in the Holy Bible “For the nation and kingdom that will not serve thee shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted.”

He also quoted from Robert Cooper, one of Europe’s most respected scholar-diplomats, who in his book titled: “The Breaking of Nations”, warned that “the twenty-first century may be worse” than any previous time in history, because “the new century risks being overrun by both anarchy and technology.”

“I like the idea that only few of us are here. Jesus wasn’t a fan of a crowd. He chose few, almost all of them successful professionals. Luke was a physician, Mathew an accountant, Peter and others running a successful fishing company. Every change or revolution has always been promoted by few change agents and early adaptors. Bulk of the people always comes later,” he stated.

The Speaker argued that no nation can be built without God who is the “source, foundation, supporter, and sustainer of His people.”

“The times in which we live. Millions have watched the efforts of America, Britain and the United Nations to rebuild Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and other struggling countries. While it is shocking to see the devastation and suffering caused by war, it has also been sobering to witness the difficulties, frustrations and intrigues that have accompanied these human-driven attempts to intervene and rebuild nations where millions have been abused and exploited.”