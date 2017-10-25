Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016 – WorldStage
|
Nigeria's GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016
WorldStage
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the Gross Domestic Product in real terms dellined in the third and fourth quarters of 2016. The NBS made this known in its “Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report on Expenditure and Income Approach for the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!