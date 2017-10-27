Nigeria’s inflation rate expected to drop to single digit in mid-2018 – Emefiele

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Friday he expected inflation rate to fall at a faster pace and hit high single digit rates mid-next year. “We are very optimistic that food prices will come down and as they come down, it will help to complement the reduction in core inflation,” Emefiele told journalists […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

