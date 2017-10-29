Nigeria’s Kudimoney.com makes global top 50 digital banks 2017 List

Kudimoney.com, was selected in the 2017 Financial IT top 50 Digital Banks list. The list is compiled by Financial IT magazine, a leading voice in global FinTech, AI, Digital Banking and Blockchain.

Financial IT recognizes the top 50 global pioneers at the intersection of technology and digital banking services by publishing a report highlighting the who is who in the global digital banking industry with a brief introduction of all the companies on the list. Kudimoney is the only Nigerian company, and one of two African companies to make the list.

FinTech companies are non-traditional financial institutions that are using technology to disrupt the financial sector. They are actively developing new technologies to push for the transformation of the financial services industry and are proactively exploring and adopting advanced technologies (blockchain, machine learning) to increase efficiency in financial services. The selection criteria included an assessment of the overall impact of the digital bank.

Founder and CEO Babs Ogundeyi said: “We are delighted to be recognized as a leading pioneer in digital banking”. “At Kudimoney we are committed to developing a digital platform that ultimately makes banking easier and more affordable for Nigerians and Africans. By running a more efficient system, we are able to offer customers more value for their money, via higher interest rates on savings and deposits and lower interest rates on loans, all with an effortless banking experience.”

Kudimoney, recently launched its online only automatic savings product – a savings account that allows you to automatically save little (or large) amounts of money on a periodic basis. “By Mid 2018, Kudimoney will be a full service online only bank, offering spending accounts, savings accounts, transfers and bill payments, as well as loans, all at a significantly better value than traditional players”. Ogundeyi added.

The post Nigeria’s Kudimoney.com makes global top 50 digital banks 2017 List appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

