Nik Collection isn’t dead after all with acquisition by DxO

The popular Nik Collection is getting revived, new owners DxOMark announced while introducing their latest RAW photo editor, DxO PhotoLab. The plugins will get an update next year, while a few features are already integrated into PhotoLab.

The post Nik Collection isn’t dead after all with acquisition by DxO appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

