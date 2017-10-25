Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nik Collection isn’t dead after all with acquisition by DxO

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The popular Nik Collection is getting revived, new owners DxOMark announced while introducing their latest RAW photo editor, DxO PhotoLab. The plugins will get an update next year, while a few features are already integrated into PhotoLab.

The post Nik Collection isn’t dead after all with acquisition by DxO appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.