Nine Dismembered Body Parts Found in Japan Apartment

Tokyo police have arrested a man after finding “multiple” dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment in a city southwest of the capital, CBS reports.

The 27-year-old suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, confessed to cutting up the bodies and hiding them in cold-storage cases, covered with cat litter, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Investigators found the bodies while searching for a 23-year-old woman who had disappeared, the spokesman said. He did not give his name, in line with police policy.

National broadcaster NHK and other media said police believed the bodies of eight women and one man were hidden in the apartment. The missing woman is thought to be one of them.

NHK reported Shiraishi said, “I killed them and did some work on the bodies in order to hide the evidence,” according to the BBC.

They said the woman had contacted the man via social media seeking someone for a suicide pact.

Local media said police first found the severed heads of two victims in coolers in the apartment’s entryway. The reports cited the man’s neighbors as saying they had notice foul smells near the apartment.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Nine Dismembered Body Parts Found in Japan Apartment appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

