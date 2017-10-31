Niniola Releases Debut Album “This Is Me”

Nigeria’s very own “Queen Of Afrohouse” NINIOLA releases her debut album THIS IS ME.

NINIOLA who just concluded her media tour in the UK got back into Nigeria ontime to announce the release of her debut album.

Taking to her Instagram page NINIOLA said “And Christmas Came Early Guys…We Couldn’t wait anymore and we decided to Drop it On the Last Day…And Already its No3.”

We wish to Congratulate NINIOLA and we look forward to more dope songs:

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

