NJC replaces Salami with Galadima as COTRIMCO chairman

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed Suleiman Galadima, a retired justice of the supreme court, as the new chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO). NJC made this announcement in a statement by Soyi Oje, its director of information. Galadima is replacing Ayo Salami, erstwhile president of the court […]

