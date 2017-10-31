Pages Navigation Menu

NJC replaces Salami with Galadima as COTRIMCO chairman

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed Suleiman Galadima, a retired justice of the supreme court, as the new chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO). NJC made this announcement in a statement by Soyi Oje, its director of information. Galadima is replacing Ayo Salami, erstwhile president of the court […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

