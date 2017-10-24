NLC battle Buhari over Maina’s reinstatement, dismissal

Following the controversial reinstatement and posting of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdullahi Maina, as well as his eventual dismissal, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate full investigation into the matter President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement said…

The post NLC battle Buhari over Maina’s reinstatement, dismissal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

