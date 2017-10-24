Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NLC battle Buhari over Maina’s reinstatement, dismissal

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Following the controversial reinstatement and posting of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdullahi Maina, as well as his eventual dismissal, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate full investigation into the matter President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement said…

The post NLC battle Buhari over Maina’s reinstatement, dismissal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.