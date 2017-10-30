NMA begin clamp down on quacks, illegal medical centres

By Richard Elesho Worried by the activities of quacks, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State chapter, on Sunday, says it has signed a pact with the state government for introduction of accreditation of health facilities to fish out operators of illegal medical centres. The NMA Chairman in Ekiti, Dr Sunday Omoya, made this known at a news conference to round-off the 2017 Physicians’ Week and Ordinary General Meeting of the medical body. He said the medical body regretted the activities of some unregistered medical practitioners in the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

